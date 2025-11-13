54°
Mayor Edwards celebrates volunteers giving back to community at start of 10th annual Neighbors Day

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards celebrated the 10th annual Neighbors Day on Tuesday. 

Each year, Neighbors Day brings together more than 250 Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees in a citywide day of service dedicated to giving back to the capital region community. 

"This is what makes our parish, and Baton Rouge, just click, beautiful events like this, people giving their time," Edwards said at a kick-off event for Neighbors Day.

The tradition was started following the Great Flood of 2016. 

Several volunteer groups visited organizations like the Ascension Council on Aging, the Companion Animal Alliance, the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo, Keep Tigertown Beautiful and more to engage in local community efforts. Several of the volunteer events also included Veterans Day celebrations and luncheons. 

News
