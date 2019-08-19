78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mayor Broome urges residents to stay off roads during icy weather

BATON ROUGE – Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging all resident to stay off the road as winter weather passes over the Baton Rouge area.

“Anyone who must drive is urged to use extreme caution,” Broome said during a new conference Friday afternoon.

The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness says it will be monitoring the conditions closely to ensure citizen safety. Broome has also been in touch with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office and DOTD officials to coordinate efforts as needs arise.

Broome’s office said that the Department of Public Works is also on standby with trucks loaded with sand.

All city-parish employees were dismissed early Friday just before icy conditions moved across East Baton Rouge Parish.

2 years ago Friday, January 06 2017 Jan 6, 2017 Friday, January 06, 2017 4:55:00 PM CST January 06, 2017

