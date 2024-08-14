90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mayfair Laboratory School closed for elementary students Tuesday due to electrical issues

BATON ROUGE— Mayfair Laboratory School will be closed Tuesday for elementary students due to electrical problems in the school's K-5 classrooms.

East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials told WBRZ a blown circuit breaker caused electrical and A/C outages. 

Officials say they are working to make repairs and expect to have the school back open on Wednesday.

