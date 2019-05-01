90°
May 19, 2016 Morning News Pop

Here are today's top stories:

Equal pay for men and women up for discussion at the capitol

Gov. orders flags to be flown half staff

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall visits Baton Rouge

Rallying for no rain

News
Here are today's top stories: Equal pay for men and women up for discussion at the capitol
Thursday, May 19 2016

