Maurepas woman accused of producing, possessing child sexual abuse material
MAUREPAS - Federal and state investigators arrested a 39-year-old woman Thursday who is accused of producing child sexual abuse material.
Christy Babin, of Maurepas, was booked into Livingston parish jail on counts of possession of pornography involving children under 13 and, after detectives investigated further, production of pornography involving juveniles.
Jail records indicate she is being held without bond.
The investigation began on May 20 and resulted in a search at Babin's home Thursday. The investigation is continuing, state police said.
