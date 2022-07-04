86°
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino recap the past week in LSU sports
BATON ROUGE - It was a wild week for LSU sports — from LSU football recruiting buzz, to Kim Mulkey landing a huge No. 1 overall recruit for women's basketball.
Matt Trent and Blake Ruffino of Are You Serious Sports are back to recap it all in this 40-minute segment.
