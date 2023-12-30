Massive drug stash under Siegen Lane overpass found by volunteer clean up crew

BATON ROUGE - A volunteer clean-up crew found a concerning drug stash under the Siegen Lane overpass on Saturday morning.

One volunteer who wished to remain anonymous said they've been picking up litter for years, but this discovery was unlike anything they have ever seen before.

“It was just the motherload of pharmaceuticals and they were like hospital pharmaceuticals. It was just so weird. After two years and two months of doing this, I have picked up buckets of needles, oxycontin, and all kinds of drugs but nothing like this," they said.

The stash contained both sealed and used sedative pharmaceuticals that aren’t typically prescribed to people, including Propofol—the drug that was administered to pop star Michael Jackson before he died.

"We had a nurse with us that is one of our litter warriors and she knew every drug. She said, 'This stuff is like what you get in the hospital so I don't know how they came across this.' There was so much of it we had to use a snow shovel to shovel it into buckets," they said.

Police were contacted about the drug stash but didn’t show up to the scene. The volunteer said they feel an investigation is warranted for a situation this bizarre.

“They probably just thought it was some needles that we found, but that’s not what that was. We had to get out of there, like really quick. So we did what we could, we brought it to the hospital, and now they’re going to go to the hospital and see,” they said.