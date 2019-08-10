Marksville marshals named in multiple lawsuits for civil rights violations

MARKSVILLE – Court paperwork obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit highlights a disturbing picture of two Marksville City Marshals charged with the murder of a 6-year old boy.

Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse Jr. were charged Friday with the murder of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis Tuesday night. Investigators say Mardis was shot multiple times after Stafford and Greenhouse Jr. opened fire on the truck the boy’s father was driving.

The father, Chris Few, was critically injured and was treated for a gunshot wound to the head.

The two marshals said that they were chasing Few for an outstanding warrant. State Police said that no outstanding warrant on Few was found and the marshals refused to give statements to troopers about the incident. State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson called this one of the most disturbing things he's ever seen. Body cameras on at least one of the officers was reviewed before the decision was made to charge them with murder.

According to a KATC report posted Sunday, Stafford also has five pending civil lawsuits involving him in Avoyelles Parish. Greenhouse Jr. was also named in several of the pending lawsuits.

Stafford worked for the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Department, Marksville Police Department and the Chenyville Police Department. Greenhouse Jr. is a reserve officer with the Marksville Police Department, a part-time Marksville City Marshal and a full-time Alexandria City Marshal.

In addition to the Avoyelles Parish lawsuits, Greenhouse Jr. and Stafford were named in a July lawsuit in Lafayette.

According to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit, Ian Fridge of Ascension Parish, filed a lawsuit in July 2015 against Greenhouse, Stafford, other officers, the Marksville Police Department and city following an altercation in 2014.

Fridge said he was attending a 4th of July festival in Avoyelles Parish in 2014 and, as a Libertarian activist, was carrying a gun. Being an open carry advocate, Fridge said he had the handgun openly strapped to his leg.

Fridge was tased and arrested after an altercation with officers over having the weapon. Fridge believes he was targeted for his views and filed the suit.