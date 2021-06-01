73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

March 1, 2016 Morning News Pop

Related Story

Here are today's top stories:

FedEx worker: 'God saved me' as twister spun above her last week

Early morning fire breaks out at Dearman's Soda Shop

LSU students removed from Capitol after senate chamber disruption

Quick front, passing showers and storms

Updates all day, every day:

FACEBOOK | TWITTER

News
March 1, 2016 Morning News Pop
March 1, 2016 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories: FedEx worker: 'God saved me' as twister spun above her last week Early... More >>
5 years ago Tuesday, March 01 2016 Mar 1, 2016 Tuesday, March 01, 2016 7:35:57 AM CST March 01, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days