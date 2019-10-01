78°
Latest Weather Blog
Manny Miles & Nick Brossette - Fans' Choice Athletes of the Week 12
Related Story
RB Nick Brossette and QB Manny Miles have made more than a few teams lose their appetite when preparing to face U-High. Opposing defenses have had trouble all season, trying to stop them.
This year, Brossette has close to 1,300 yards rushing and Miles has passed for nearly 1,600 yards.
Both guys are accustom to the spotlight as well. Miles is the son of LSU head coach, Les Miles.
Brossette is one of the top recruits in the nation and has made a committment to stay in his hometown next year and play football at LSU. He has won the Fans' Choice Award four years in a row and now shares the award recognition with his good friend and teamate, Miles. Their ultimate goal is to win a state championship.
News
RB Nick Brossette and QB Manny Miles have made more than a few teams lose their appetite when preparing to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
-
Officials confident Government Street 'road diet' to wrap up in 2020
-
Pair of candidates with long history battling for votes
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese