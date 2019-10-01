78°
Manny Miles & Nick Brossette - Fans' Choice Athletes of the Week 12

RB Nick Brossette and QB Manny Miles have made more than a few teams lose their appetite when preparing to face U-High. Opposing defenses have had trouble all season, trying to stop them.

This year, Brossette has close to 1,300 yards rushing and Miles has passed for nearly 1,600 yards.  

Both guys are accustom to the spotlight as well. Miles is the son of LSU head coach, Les Miles.

Brossette is one of the top recruits in the nation and has made a committment to stay in his hometown next year and play football at LSU.  He has won the Fans' Choice Award four years in a row and now shares the award recognition with his good friend and teamate, Miles. Their ultimate goal is to win a state championship.  

