81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man who allegedly shot Independence Police officer, led authorities on manhunt booked into jail
Related Story
AMITE - A man who allegedly shot an Independence Police officer, carjacked someone and led law enforcement on a manhunt was booked into jail Monday.
Louisiana State Police said Trey Ramey of Brusly was stopped around 3 a.m. by a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy on Nov. 12 for a traffic violation. LSP said he sped off, shot at responding officers, carjacked two people, crashed the vehicle and then ran into the woods.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Ramey is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, aggravated flight from an officer and armed robbery.
News
AMITE - A man who allegedly shot an Independence Police officer , carjacked someone and led law enforcement on a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU, Baton Rouge organizations announce plans to bring 'world-class entertainment' to Tiger...
-
Glasgow Middle School evacuated after school receives bomb threat; students relocated to...
-
Louisiana native Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA...
-
St. Helena deputies: One dead, one arrested following Amite homicide investigation
-
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in...