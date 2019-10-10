Man wanted for overnight murder in Watson is notoriously dangerous on the streets of Baton Rouge – tied to torture, murder investigations

BATON ROUGE – A man with a history of violence in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in a Watson neighborhood.

Terrell Anthony, 37, is turned himself in Tuesday evening for the shooting death of Jessica Clark, 31, in a Live Oak-area neighborhood. Deputies in Livingston Parish said Anthony held people hostage in the home in Watson until Clark arrived Monday night, then shot her.

The sheriff's office says he is being held without bond on the charge of first-degree murder.

WBRZ has reported Terrell Anthony as a suspect in a handful of violent incidents over the last decade.

Most recently, Anthony was facing a murder charge after a shooting in 2017. In that case, David Walker was shot and killed on Seneca Street. Just an hour before his death, Walker's was questioned by authorities about the double murder of Harold Anthony, Terrell Anthony’s brother, and Donovan Cummings – the two men were killed the day before.

The district attorney's office said Anthony was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of his bond for that shooting, but officials said Tuesday they were having trouble tracking his movements despite that. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office confirmed Anthony had managed to remove the device before the attack Monday night.

In September 2012, Terrell Anthony was also tied to a horrific 24-hour crime spree in Zion City where a man was rescued after being found in a ditch, his hands and feet bound with duct tape.

Authorities said at the time, Terrell Anthony was tied to the crime where the victim was tortured for a day. The victim only escaped after faking being dead.

At the time of the killing Monday in Livingston Parish, authorities said Terrell Anthony was under the supervision of probation and parole.