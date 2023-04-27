70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man shot to death outside apartment complex at Groom Road and Sherron Avenue

Related Story

BAKER - A man was found dead outside of an apartment complex off of Groom Road in Baker on Monday. 

According to the Baker Police Department, a man, later identified by the East baton Rouge Coroner's Office as Sequan Morgan, was shot in the head outside the Park Plaza Apartments near the corner of Groom Road and Sherron Avenue around 8:40 p.m. 

Police said they are unsure what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story. 

News
Man shot to death outside apartment complex...
Man shot to death outside apartment complex at Groom Road and Sherron Avenue
BAKER - A man was found dead outside of an apartment complex off of Groom Road in Baker on Monday.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Tuesday, April 25, 2023 8:24:00 AM CDT April 25, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days