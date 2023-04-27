Man shot to death outside apartment complex at Groom Road and Sherron Avenue

BAKER - A man was found dead outside of an apartment complex off of Groom Road in Baker on Monday.

According to the Baker Police Department, a man, later identified by the East baton Rouge Coroner's Office as Sequan Morgan, was shot in the head outside the Park Plaza Apartments near the corner of Groom Road and Sherron Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

Police said they are unsure what led up to the shooting. This is a developing story.