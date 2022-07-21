81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man shot to death during overnight carjacking; Baton Rouge police still searching for killer
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard during an apparent carjacking.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Lorna Avenue. Officers found the victim, 30-year-old Victor Gomez Vargas, shot to death at the scene.
Investigators believe a carjacker shot Vargas while taking the vehicle. The car was later found abandoned just minutes away on La Margie Avenue.
There are no known suspects at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Florida Boulevard during an apparent carjacking. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kenilworth Charter School to move school to Siegen Lane
-
Large erosion, drainage project wrapping up following 2 On Your Side report
-
Speeding cameras coming to the Basin Bridge could come to other parts...
-
Deputies investigating break-in at Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Despite press conference announcing Narcan on EBR campuses, school officials say it's...