Latest Weather Blog
Man shot, killed in parking lot on College Drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two people after a shooting in a parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard.
Baton Rouge Police said 27-year-old George Reusch Jr. died after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle.
Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Esplanade shopping center around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim's vehicle smashed through a fence between the parking lot and College Drive. The Jeep came to a rest after crashing into a truck in the highway.
College Drive was closed immediately after the shooting and travel lanes headed toward Corporate remain closed from I-10 to Corporate.
Police said two black men were seen running from the scene, one slim and one heavy-set. One man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. The heavier man was wearing a black shirt.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
North Ardenwood apartment complex tops police response list for residential properties; unsurprised...
-
New data shows traces of COVID-19 found in wild deer
-
Record year for homicides, overdoses keeping crime scene clean-up crews busy
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: Liberty's Keelan Reason
-
Victim rescued from burning car arrested after deputies find drugs in his...