Man shot, killed in parking lot on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two people after a shooting in a parking lot of a strip mall at the corner of College Drive and Corporate Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police said 27-year-old George Reusch Jr. died after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Esplanade shopping center around 7:30 p.m. Monday. The victim's vehicle smashed through a fence between the parking lot and College Drive. The Jeep came to a rest after crashing into a truck in the highway.

College Drive was closed immediately after the shooting and travel lanes headed toward Corporate remain closed from I-10 to Corporate.

Police said two black men were seen running from the scene, one slim and one heavy-set. One man was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. The heavier man was wearing a black shirt.