Latest Weather Blog
Man shot during BRPD standoff had similar encounter with police in 2019
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A three-hour standoff between an attempted murder suspect and Baton Rouge police ended in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday evening.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said this was not 27-year-old Cameron Shorter's first standoff with law enforcement.
According to BRPD, Shorter has an extensive criminal history dating back to at least 2013, when he was accused of burglarizing a house. Shorter denied burglarizing the house but pleaded guilty to simple burglary.
Shorter was placed on probation in 2014, but that probation was later revoked. He has since been arrested in cases involving stolen cars and stolen guns, including one in which he had a brief standoff with law enforcement in 2019 before surrendering.
Shorter's most recent arrest was in 2021, when he was accused of having a stolen gun and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was also charged with possession of drugs that were found during the booking process. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges and was sentenced to four months in jail in that case.
According to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD, they are in the process of reviewing body camera footage from Wednesday's standoff. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as per standard protocol.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect, Shorter, is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
Easter celebrations take place all over the capital region
-
In wake of deadly chases, La. lawmaker's proposal aims to hold police...
-
Restaurants gear up for biggest seafood weekend of the year
-
Major 18-wheeler wreck shuts down stretch of I-12 in Livingston Parish Friday...
Sports Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters