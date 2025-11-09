Man sentenced to two life sentences in 2021 murder of two people at Tigerland apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to two life sentences Thursday afternoon, convicted of killing two people, including his ex-girlfriend, in 2021.

Brian Lavergne, 37, was found guilty of the murders of 28-year-old LaQuincia Jackson and 33-year-old Fredrick Hollins at an apartment complex in Tigerland.

Hollins' mother, Agnrus Hollins, says she felt some closure from Lavergne being sentenced to two life sentences.

"I asked for 99 years and one blue Sunday, life without parole, and that's what I wanted, and I think in my heart, justice was done," Hollins said.

The case was tried twice before jurors: first in October 2024 and again in August 2025.

The initial trial in October 2024 ended in a hung jury. At the retrial in August 2025, Lavergne was found guilty of the murders. His attorney, Stephen Sterling, said he plans to appeal the conviction.

"We feel like the evidence should support a conviction, and in this case, we didn't feel the evidence supported a conviction. There were a lot of holes in this case," Sterling said.

Sterling and several other attorneys were in contempt during this trial. Sterling says he was trying to clarify things to make sure his client had a fair trial.

"It's hard to teach people who are not versed in the law to look at certain things and not rule on emotions and that sort of thing, and that is the difficulty here and trying to jury a case of this magnitude," he said.

Lavergne's life sentences are set to run concurrently.