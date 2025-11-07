Man sentenced to 18 years in prison following 2024 car crash death of Walker High senior

LIVINGSTON - A man who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide after a 2024 car crash that left a Walker High senior dead was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Shawn Robertson Jr. was arrested by Denham Springs Police in March 2024 on a second-offense DWI after the New Year's Day 2024 crash that killed Blakeleigh Weems near the I-12 exit ramp onto South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. He previously pleaded not guilty to the killing.

For more than two hours, family and friends spoke, delivering victim impact statements remembering the life and legacy of Weems.

"The day has finally come, and we've gotten justice for Blake," Blakeleigh's mother, Chasity Johnstone, said. "No time will ever be enough."

The courtroom was full of family and friends, most wearing the color blue and large buttons with Blakeleigh's face on them.

"Now I just don't know what to do," Johnstone said. "We've been fighting so hard for so long for her. What's next? I'm just going to have to find something to put the energy into now and just to keep her name alive."

In a statement read aloud, Robertson's family said they were sorry about what happened and prayed for Weems' family.

Following the wreck, Robertson had a blood-alcohol content of .09, which is .01 over the legal limit to drive. He also tested positive for marijuana.