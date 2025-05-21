Man reportedly shot while driving pulls into Zachary urgent care

ZACHARY - Law enforcement is investigating a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder and bullet holes in his car pulled into the parking lot of a Zachary urgent care.

Officials said the victim parked at the SouthStar Urgent Care in Zachary off Main Street just after 4 p.m. on Monday. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge from there, but the injury was described by deputies as "superficial."

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office added that the man told them he was driving in Norwood when he was shot, but "deputies were unable to discover any indication that a shooting had occurred at the location."

A witness later led deputies to a different location inside the village limits of Norwood. Casings were found here and turned over to Norwood Police.

"EFPSO will continue to aid Norwood PD with the investigation as needed," deputies said.