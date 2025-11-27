Man missing since last week found dead near park in eastern part of Baton Rouge, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — A 73-year-old man missing since late last week has been found dead, according to his family and police.

Woodrow Vaughn was reported missing Friday and family members said his absence was out of character for him. In a Facebook post Tuesday, relatives said he had been found dead.

"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news that our beloved Woodrow Vaughn has been found, and heartbreakingly, he is no longer with us. He has made it to his final resting place," family members wrote.

Monday, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies responded after someone reported a body in a vehicle near the Lafitte Street Park, just east of Flannery Road off of Florida Boulevard. Baton Rouge homicide detectives were notified and, on Tuesday, BRPD said the victim was identified as Vaughn.

Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday that officers had interviewed a woman identified as Vaughn's girlfriend. Breanna Torrance, 30, was listed in jail records as having been accused of battery on a domestic partner.

Police also said an element of the case was connected to the AM Mart on Highland Road, which prosecutors have said is a public nuisance subject to closure if criminal activity continues at the site.

BRPD spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts said investigators were working to determine a motive and identify suspect(s).