Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile radius over the past month

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot to death in his driveway along Tams Drive on Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 20-year-old Jarvion Johnson was shot multiple times and left in a car outside his home near the corner of Tams and Tamari drives.

BRPD Chief Thomas Morse said Johnson's mother found his body just after 1 p.m. Sunday. Chief Morse said he believes this was a specific, targeted shooting.

"A lot of the shootings we are seeing right now are direct and retaliation kind of things, not random at all. They are very specific, like this incident," Morse said.

Morse said there have been more than 20 homicides in Baton Rouge since the beginning of the year. Morse claims that action is being taken to decrease these numbers.

"We are working on some strategies that you're going to see coming next week where we are going to increase uniformed, controlled manpower, and some overtime operations," Morse said.

Shortly after WBRZ arrived to the scene, officers chased a person that possibly told someone that he had something to do with the shooting. According to bystanders, the individual had a gun.

Police did locate the individual, but officers said a suspect has not been named and no arrests have been made.

Chief Morse is asking for the community's help with collecting evidence of crimes in the area.

"If you have seen anything or if you have cameras in your homes that picked anything up, please let us know. We need help to get this gun violence under control," Morse said.

Johnson's murder is the fourth killing in the area over the past month.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, a man was shot to death in a shopping plaza less than a mile away from where Johnson was killed. The following Sunday a woman was found shot in the head just 400 feet away from the shopping plaza. On March 5, a woman was found shot to death in her car on Stan Avenue, which is half-a-mile away from Tams Drive.