Man killed in shooting along David Drive on Monday

BATON ROUGE - A man was shot and killed along David Drive on Monday afternoon, and law enforcement is searching for the person who did it. 

Sources at the scene said a black male in his 40s was found dead outside a home around 5:30 p.m. Baton Rouge Police officers were dispatched to the area after a neighbor called authorities to say they heard gunshots and saw a person lying in a driveway. 

Law enforcement said that the shooting was targeted, but the suspect fled the scene and they are still unsure of the identity of that person. 

No more information was immediately available. 

