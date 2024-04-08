73°
Man injured in reported shooting at Centurion Arms Apartments

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials responded to a shooting at the Centurion Arms Apartments on North Marque Ann Drive Friday night.

The shooting was first reported around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Marque Ann. The apartment complex is off of South Choctaw Drive.

Sources tell WBRZ a male victim suffered minor injuries.

Video from the scene appeared to show one person loaded into the back of a BRPD squad car. It is unclear how that person is related to the incident.

This is a developing story.

Man injured in reported shooting at Centurion Arms Apartments
Friday, April 20 2018

