Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody after multiple police units and other law enforcement agents blocked off South 10th Street for eight hours in efforts to remove the armed man from a home.

The man was identified to be 36-year-old John Allen. Allen was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and domestic abuse with child endangerment. 

BRPD was called to the 133 block of South 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the armed man was reportedly waving a gun around. 

Everyone inside the residence was released safely. 

News
4 years ago Sunday, June 16 2019

