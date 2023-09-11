Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police

BATON ROUGE - A man is in custody after multiple police units and other law enforcement agents blocked off South 10th Street for eight hours in efforts to remove the armed man from a home.

The man was identified to be 36-year-old John Allen. Allen was arrested and charged with domestic aggravated assault and domestic abuse with child endangerment.

HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed man inside a house on S 10th Street. It originally came in as a 911 call when he allegedly threatened a woman in the house with a gun. A negotiator is on a loud speaker trying to talk to him. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/djGWuHE0ld — Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) June 16, 2019

BRPD was called to the 133 block of South 10th Street around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say the armed man was reportedly waving a gun around.

Everyone inside the residence was released safely.