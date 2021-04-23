70°
Latest Weather Blog
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Greenwell Springs Road
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The body of a man who'd been shot to death was discovered in a vehicle on Wednesday morning, police say.
It was around 4:30 a.m. when Baton Rouge Police were called to Greenwell Springs Road near Monterrey Boulevard, which is where they discovered the vehicle containing the body of Leroy Crum III.
The coroner's office confirmed he died from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say they are still investigating Crum's death.
News
BATON ROUGE - The body of a man who'd been shot to death was discovered in a vehicle on Wednesday... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With low turnout at the Bon Carre vaccination site, officials try to...
-
High waters continue to be a problem in Louisiana, causing concerns about...
-
Prescription Drug Take Back Day events in Baton Rouge this Saturday
-
Spouse of missing Seacor Power crew member sues company
-
New school year calendar approved by EBR School Board