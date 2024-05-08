Man found shot to death behind Tigerland bar; 2nd victim hospitalized

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead and another was hurt in a shooting reported in a parking lot behind a popular college drinking spot near LSU.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found Carltez Tucker, 16, shot to death outside the Tiger Vape Shop on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The lot is located directly behind Reggie's bar in Tigerland.

The next morning, on May 4, police said a second victim—a 24-year-old woman—arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. She survived her non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from Tucker stealing a gun.

Three were arrested Thursday afternoon: 23-year-old Denzel Louis, 25-year-old Johnathan Smith, and 19-year-old Rickey McClain. They were all charged with first-degree murder and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.