Latest Weather Blog
Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High School football game
Related Story
PORT ALLEN - A jury found a man guilty of manslaughter after he shot and killed a 16-year-old at a Port Allen High School football game in September 2023.
Jarrettin Jackson II, 19, fired a machine gun during the football game after a fight broke out, resulting in him killing Ja'Kobe Queen and hitting Brasia Davis, a bystander. According to the West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton, Jackson was identified through a broken hand he suffered prior to the shooting and DNA evidence on the firearm, magazine and cartridges he left on the scene.
Clayton said the gun was linked to two shootings in Baton Rouge.
The jury also convicted Jackson of aggravated battery, possession of a machine gun, carrying a firearm on school property and obstruction of justice. Sentencing is set for August 6.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials urge boating safety ahead of Memorial Day on the Diversion Canal
-
More than 500 Ascension Parish Entergy customers in the dark Sunday night
-
Former New Roads Police officer arrested for allegedly pawning department-issued firearms
-
Flags planted on Capitol lawn to honor those who gave ultimate sacrifice
-
'Changed the world:' George Floyd's family reflects on his legacy five years...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals
-
Rattler makes offseason improvements
-
LSU baseball travels to Hoover for SEC Tournament