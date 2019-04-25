Latest Weather Blog
Man facing attempted murder charge after victim shot in stomach, leg
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot a man earlier this month.
The shooting was reported on August 2 near the intersection of N. Sherwood Forest Drive and Bard Ave.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the report, the victim was approached by a man identified as Jojuan Baker.
Baker allegedly pulled out a gun and fired at the victim multiple times. The victim attempted to flee but fell to the ground after being shot in the leg.
Baker is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
