BATON ROUGE — A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kevin Jackson, 26, died from his injuries. The woman had life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 5:41 a.m. at the Avalon Apartments near Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge EMS said. 

No motives or suspects are known at this time. Anyone having information relative to this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.

Man dead, woman injured after shooting at...
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex
BATON ROUGE — A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex Thursday morning.
Thursday, May 22 2025

