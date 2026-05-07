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Man dead in early morning shooting at convenience store along Perkins Road, BRPD says

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BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10 on-ramp.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Nolan Allen IV was found shot to death inside a vehicle. 

BRPD said no suspects have been developed in the killing.

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21-year-old killed in shooting outside Circle K...
21-year-old killed in shooting outside Circle K on Perkins Road
BATON ROUGE — A 21-year-old was killed in a shooting outside a Circle K near the Perkins Road Interstate 10... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 Tuesday, May 05, 2026 4:40:00 PM CDT May 05, 2026

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