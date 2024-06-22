82°
Man critically injured in shooting at BREC Maplewood Park

BATON ROUGE - A man was critically injured after two groups exchanged gunfire at the BREC Maplewood Park on Tuesday. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m.. One of the men involved was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No more information about the shooting was released. 

