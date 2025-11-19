65°
Latest Weather Blog
Man convicted of first-degree rape, faces mandatory life sentence
Related Story
LIVINGSTON - A 35-year-old was convicted of first-degree rape and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.
District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Welner Osmanis Sura, 35, was sexually abusing a victim under the age of 13. The victim recorded sexually explicit comments Sura made, which were played during the trial.
After a 30-minute deliberation, Sura was convicted of first-degree rape where the victim is under 13. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence, but he will be sentenced Jan. 20, 2026.
News
LIVINGSTON - A 35-year-old was convicted of first-degree rape and faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. District Attorney... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
Local seniors learn about scams, get free health care at annual 'SALT'...
-
Cloudflare outage disrupts ChatGPT, X, other internet services
-
La. Rep. Clay Higgins is lone dissenting vote to release the Epstein...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball picks up first win in home opener
-
LSU men's basketball tops Alcorn State after second half adjustments
-
LSU soccer shooting for second round win at NCAA Tournament
-
Southeastern Lions football readies for River Bell Classic
-
NFL suspends former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suspended for spitting on...