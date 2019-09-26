Man caught on video tossing blanket-wrapped rifle into local grocery store's dumpster

GONZALES - The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on surveillance video tossing a rifle into a dumpster at an area grocery store.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say the rifle—which was wrapped in a blanket—was tossed into a dumpster behind Chip's Grocery on La. Hwy. 44.

The time stamp from the surveillance camera says the incident occurred on July 9 at 9:38 in the morning. Video then shows the suspect leaving the scene in a silver pickup truck.

The store's owner tells WBRZ an employee was throwing out trash around 6 p.m. that same day and saw "bullets" on the ground by the dumpster, then looked inside and saw the rifle—prompting an investigation. The owner says if the employee hadn't seen the bullets, the weapon may have gone unnoticed.

Anyone with information on his identity is urged to contact officials at (225) 621-4636 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.