Man burns shoes over Nike's Colin Kaepenick deal

Nike launched its 30th Anniversary 'Just Do It' campaign Monday, and so far it has managed to spark major conflict.

The company's latest campaign ad features former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who's been the at the center of controversy in the past few years after he became the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem. Since the release of the ad, Kaepernick critics took to social media, protesting the world-renowned company. 

Many people posted on Twitter using #NikeBoycott, including pictures and videos of them destroying their Nike gear in protest. Some have thrown away, cut, and even burned Nike shirts, socks, and shoes. Others have shown support for Nike's statement by claiming they'll buy more of the company's products.

This isn't the first time Nike took a stance on a controversial issue to promote its products. In the past, the company has featured many activist figures using its 'Just Do It' slogan.

Since the launch of the campaign Monday, Nike's shares have gone down more than three percent. 

1 year ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018

