Man blames city for years of drainage headaches

BATON ROUGE - A man says the City-Parish started a project in his backyard and never finished. Now, he's worried about his property that's eroding more and more with every rain.

Don Landry lives off College Drive on Ormandy Drive in Baton Rouge. Since 1975, he's taken pride in his backyard. The neighborhood came with its share of sewer issues, which the City-Parish fixed in 2011.

"The new sewer is working wonderfully," said Landry.

When it rains, Landry says his yard and his neighbor's property doesn't drain very well because the City-Parish also elevated the fence. In the process, he describes a levee that was built underneath the fence but never completed.

"They were supposed to come back and finish the back side of the fence but never did," he said.

As a result, Landry's land is about four inches higher then the property owners around him. It was around that time he saw a problem and got to work installing underground drainage in his backyard. In August 2016, Landry says the situation started to go downhill. Overtime a trench has been created on the opposite side of the fence, causing his property to cave-in and water to collect.

"I've been walking on pins and needles back here trying to keep the Earth from washing out under the fence," said Landry.

After calling the City-Parish multiple times and not getting the answers he is looking for, he called 2 On Your Side.

City-Parish service requests from September 2016 obtained by WBRZ describe a cave-in or sinkhole behind Landry's property near the fence is six inches lower on one end. The requests addressed by the City-Parish also say it's possibly a dispute between neighbors.

Landry denies this and is hoping the City-Parish will finish what it started six years ago.

The City-Parish tells 2 On Your Side it will visit Landry's home to investigate further Monday.