Man beaten to death in Baton Rouge was father of officer killed in 2016 ambush

BATON ROUGE - The father of a Baton Rouge police officer who was gunned down in a 2016 ambush has died after he was beaten outside a convenience store this past week.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 63-year-old Hosea Jackson was beaten June 1 outside the Triple S convenience store on North Foster Drive. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday, June 4.

Sources told WBRZ the beating stemmed from an argument that got out of hand.

State Rep. Denise Marcelle told WBRZ that Jackson was father to officer Montrell Jackson, who was killed in the 2016 ambush on Airline Highway. Jackson was among four officers who were fatally shot in the attack, which came in wake of protests over the shooting death of Alton Sterling just weeks earlier.

"It's a tough situation. What makes it even worse is [Hosea] was beaten at the store where Alton Sterling was killed," Marcelle said. "The whole thing came rushing back to my mind when he was killed."

The motive and suspect in Hosea Jackson's killing are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities at (225) 344-7867.

Hosea Jackson's wife, Debbie Chenevert Jackson, released the following statement Wednesday.

Not only am I struggling from my declining health I now have to grieve my Husband Hosea Jackson and sons whom were all victims of harsh crimes Marcus Haynes, victim of 2018 shooting & step son BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson victim of 2016 ambush. Along with my son in law Robert Gunn Jr. who died unexpectedly just 7 months ago. I have really become numb to death.

My husband in no way deserved that. Then to be just left to die. He was no stranger to the neighborhood. I just don’t understand what could have gone wrong to drive someone to the point of beating someone.

It pains my heart that I have to say my husband Hosea Jackson has left this earth. Especially to the hands of a man that my husband identified as a "FRIEND" My husband lit up every room he stepped into. He valued GOD, family, and friends. Love and respect was everything to him.

I just I pray that all parties involved in my husband’s brutality come forth. Regardless justice will be served; my family won’t stop until it is. From this hospital bed up until my last breath I won’t stop until JUSTICE is SERVED.