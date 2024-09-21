93°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday and booked on murder charges related to a fatal shooting that happened outside of Uncle Moe's Food Mart on Plank Road in August.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 22-year-old Martrelle Hamilton was fighting in the parking lot with 23-year-old Sakyron Taylor on Aug. 29 around 5:30 p.m. Officers said Hamilton was heading to his vehicle to leave when Taylor grabbed a gun and shot him multiple times. He died in the parking lot.
Taylor was arrested Sept. 19 and booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
News
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Thursday and booked on murder charges related to a fatal shooting that happened... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: U-High vs. Catholic
-
Ponchatoula school officials respond to reports of 'bat infestation' causing foul smells
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown