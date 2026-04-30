Man arrested on multiple counts of CSAM after allegedly using Roblox and TikTok to target children

TERRYTOWN — A 20-year-old man from Terrytown was arrested on multiple counts of child sexual abuse material after he allegedly used Roblox and TikTok to target children.

According to the Louisiana Department of Justice, Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation conducted a search warrant at the residence of Wilhelm Daniel Molina Flores in Terrytown after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to child sexual abuse material.

Agents said that Flores admitted to trading child sexual abuse material, communicating with children under the age of 17 years old in a sexual manner and exchanging images that were sexual in nature with the juveniles. He also allegedly admitted to using multiple social media outlets for child sexual abuse material, including TikTok and Roblox.

Agents also claimed to have located additional images and videos of child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 13 years old on Flores' devices.

Flores was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Prison on 28 counts of possession, distribution and possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material of children under the age of 13 years old.

"This case is another reminder that predators are using platforms like Roblox and TikTok to target children," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit against Roblox in August for failing to protect children from sexual predators.

The investigation remains ongoing.