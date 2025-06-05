Man arrested in two attacks in the same neighborhood weeks apart

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of breaking into an apartment and threatening to kill a woman if she didn't perform a sex act was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Richard Ellis, 44, was captured after a foot chase, police said.

Police said the attacker went into a home on Alice Street and demanded money.

One of the residents said they didn't know what the intruder was talking about, and was attacked with a piece of metal.

He then threatened a woman in the house and another person there pulled out a sledgehammer, police records show. The armed resident fought with the intruder until the sledgehammer broke and police arrived.

Officers chased the attacker through the neighborhood.

Ellis was booked with obscenity, second-degree battery, home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, resisting an officer and being a fugitive.

Investigators learned that a warrant had been issued for Ellis on May 15 in a separate crime.

He was booked with second-degree battery in that case. He is accused of yelling at a pregnant woman about missing money, and then kicking her in the face and stomach.

She told officers at the time that someone else tried to stop the attack on her by saying that she was pregnant. Her attacker responded by kicking her more and then choking her until she passed out.

The woman said she didn't know who her attacker was.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ellis was in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. No bond has been set.