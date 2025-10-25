66°
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man who they say shot and killed a 38-year-old during an argument on Wednesday.
Baton Rouge Police officers said Joshua Richardson, 23, was in an argument with Robert Detiege at the Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex around 5:15 p.m. Police said Richardson shot Detiege, who died at the scene.
Details about the disagreement have not been released.
Richardson turned himself in and was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
