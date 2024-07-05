82°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for simple burglary; allegedly stole from bait store damaged in May fire
Related Story
PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested Monday for simple burglary after allegedly stealing crawfish traps and other fishing supplies from a bait shop that was damaged in a May fire.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Norman Hearns III took crawfish traps, nets and bags of dry crawfish bait from the L&L Bait and Tackle Store, which was severely damaged in an electrical fire on May 7.
Hearns was arrested and booked for simple burglary.
News
PLAQUEMINE - A man was arrested Monday for simple burglary after allegedly stealing crawfish traps and other fishing supplies from... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
-
Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...
-
Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose...