88°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for murder, allegedly offered woman $2K not to call police
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a July murder allegedly offered a witness $2,000 not to call law enforcement, officials said.
Baton Rouge Police officers arrested Joel Johnson for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. An arrest warrant says that in the early-morning hours of July 1, 2024, Johnson killed Byron Irving and shot at another woman.
Records were heavily redacted but say that there was a fight right before Irving was shot. The woman said she started to call 911 when Johnson started to shoot at her. She said he forcibly took her phone and offered her $2,000 not to call the police.
Johnson was identified by a witness as the shooter. He was arrested Friday, nearly two months after Irving's death.
News
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested in a July murder allegedly offered a witness $2,000 not to call law enforcement,... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Southern's Give Day
-
Detectives looking to identify person who burglarized Chi Alpha Ministries
-
First season of Prairieville Highschool football starts tomorrow
-
Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower announced A/C restored after sending students home early...
-
Two dead after motor vehicle accident on Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Bricksome...