Man arrested for beating teenage girl's attacker

MORGAN CITY - A man is arrested after he allegedly attempted to drown a 16-year-old near Lake End Park in St. Mary Parish.

Morgan City Police Department say witnesses told them Dusty Rineheart of Plaquemine, 31, attacked Max Cordova of Morgan City, 39, after he saw Cordova holding the teenager's head underwater. Witnesses say Cordova attempted to take the top of the bathing suit off the victim while she was under water, but the victim escaped before he could suceed.

Authorities say, Rineheart allegedly attacked Cordova as he was leaving the water. Emergency responders sent Cordova to Teche Regional Hospital after enduring facial injuries.

Police say Rineheart's actions condoned his arrest for second-degree battery saying, "we would support any individual who stand with us and comes to the aid of another in an effort to protect life and property, however this incident and battery occurred well after the initial attack."

Cordova was booked after being relesed from the hospital on charges of simple battery and molestation of a juvenile.