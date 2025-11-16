Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument with ex-girlfriend
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting off Plank Road after an argument with his ex-girlfriend, arrest records show.
Carlos Butler, 23, was wanted after allegedly shooting at a home of a neighbor who tried to diffuse an argument between him and an ex-girlfriend on Oct. 12. An arrest warrant from Oct. 22 says Butler went to his ex-girlfriend's home on Pluskat Avenue to retrieve his belongings.
While the ex-girlfriend was sitting in the car, Butler began to punch her and kick her on the leg, the warrant said. A neighbor witnessed the altercation and decided to defuse the situation, leading to Butler showing a gun. Butler then got into the passenger seat of the vehicle he arrived in, and later, the vehicle drove back and fired shots at the neighbor's home while the neighbor sat on his front porch.
No one was injured, but vehicles and the home were struck by bullets. Butler also has previous arrests for possessing and distributing drugs.
