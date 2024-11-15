50°
Man arrested for attempted murder after October shooting

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder one month after allegedly shooting someone at an Essen Lane gas station. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Michael Miller, 22, Tuesday for a shooting that happened on Essen Lane on Oct. 12. 

Miller was reportedly arrested without incident but did not give a motive for the shooting. 

Man arrested for attempted murder after October shooting
