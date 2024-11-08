Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting at juveniles who burglarized his vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for attempted murder after he admitted to shooting at a car full of juveniles, including a 13-year-old, who admitted to burglarizing the man's vehicle.

The shooting happened early on the morning of Oct. 14. Baton Rouge police were called to Stoney Creek off Staring Lane for the shooting, but officers were told the injured 13-year-old had been taken to the hospital in a privately owned vehicle.

The victim, along with three other juveniles, admitted to being involved in the burglary of a white Jeep in the Stoney Creek neighborhood. As they were making to leave the neighborhood, they noticed a white pickup truck following them and gunfire came from the truck, hitting the SUV and striking the 13-year-old inside.

Investigators found the owner of the truck, identified as 27-year-old Asonta Green. Green, who lived in the neighborhood, also had the white Jeep parked at his residence.

Green told officers he had left the neighborhood in his truck around that time but said he did not know about a shooting. However, police said other corroborating evidence led to Green's arrest.

Green was booked for attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

It was not immediately clear if the juveniles were facing burglary charges.