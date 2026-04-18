69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for allegedly setting vehicle on fire in Baton Rouge last summer
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Fire investigators arrested a 20-year-old man accused of setting a car on fire last summer.
Damion T. Milton was taken into custody on April 15 on an aggravated arson charge.
Investigators say Damion T. Milton set a vehicle on fire in the 700 block of North 38th St. on July 28, 2025. He was arrested on Wednesday after the Louisiana Fugitive Task Force found him at his grandmother's home.
Milton was later booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE — Fire investigators arrested a 20-year-old man accused of setting a car on fire last summer. Damion... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
Supreme Court says Plaquemines Parish lawsuit over erosion must be heard in...
-
LPSO: 4 men, including 2 from out of state, arrested for indecent...
-
Man, 37, faces mandatory life term after jury convicts him of raping...
-
Man arrested for arson following fire along Marcellious Lane
Sports Video
-
LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...