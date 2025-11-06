75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Pecue Lane fire, accused of insurance fraud
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for aggravated arson Tuesday after he allegedly set a home on fire in an attempt to commit insurance fraud.
According to the St. George Fire Department, Stan Granier intentionally set fire to a Pecue Lane home on August 11. Granier's alleged goal was to get insurance money.
"Any act of arson not only endangers property, it puts our firefighters and the community at risk," said SGFD Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton.
Granier was booked on arson with intent to defraud and aggravated arson.
News
ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for aggravated arson Tuesday after he allegedly set a home on fire in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...