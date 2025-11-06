75°
Man arrested for aggravated arson in Pecue Lane fire, accused of insurance fraud

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested for aggravated arson Tuesday after he allegedly set a home on fire in an attempt to commit insurance fraud. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, Stan Granier intentionally set fire to a Pecue Lane home on August 11. Granier's alleged goal was to get insurance money. 

"Any act of arson not only endangers property, it puts our firefighters and the community at risk," said SGFD Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton.

Granier was booked on arson with intent to defraud and aggravated arson. 

