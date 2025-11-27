Man arrested after police allegedly find 550 grams of weed, more than $11,000 in his car

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a man when they allegedly found weed, cash and a gun in his car during a traffic stop.

According to BRPD, officers stopped LeKolby Brown for a traffic violation on West McKinley Street. BRPD said that during the stop, officers found 550 grams of marijuana, $11,272 in cash and a .40 caliber Glock pistol.

Brown was arrested and booked for possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I substance, illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and illegal window tint.