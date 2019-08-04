Man arrested after deadly stabbing

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police arrested a man after they said he stabbed a woman to death on the front lawn of a Denham Springs home early Tuesday morning.

Denham Springs Police accused Kent Scott of killing the 52-year-old woman, whose name was not released.

Investigators said the stabbing happened around 7:30 a.m. at 424 Louise Street. Witnesses told officers they saw Scott and the woman on the front lawn when the stabbing happened, called police and flagged down an officer patrolling in the area.

Investigators said the victim lived at the address, and that she and Scott had been in a relationship in the past.

"Our police department had interactions with him on and off throughout the years on various charges," Glenn Lemoine of Denham Spring PD said. "Him and the victim had been in an on and off relationship for some time. Officers had responded to that address on Louise Street as well as the suspect's residence on Woodland Street regarding domestic abuse."

Marilyn Hayes, a relative of the victim, confirmed that it wasn't the first time this sort of domestic violence had happened at the residence where the stabbing occurred.

"It's been a few years ago," said Hayes. "She was stabbed, he slit her throat and then he put a knife in her back and some kind of way, miraculously through God's grace, she survived it. This time it wasn't so fortunate."

Scott was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a murder charge. The cause of the fight is uncertain and remains under investigation.